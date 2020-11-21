Anti Gunda Drive in Indore: 15 shops, godowns of History-sheeter Sheikh Mukhtaiyar razed

Indore: In its ongoing drive against criminals in the city, the Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday pulled down 15 shops and a godown of the history-sheeter Sheikh Mukhtaiyar. The team of more than 250 IMC workers and a heavy police force carried out the drive in Radhika Kunj colony near LIG Colony link road in Ward 36 of Zone 8.

The drive was conducted in the presence of additional commissioner Devendra Singh. The IMC officials said that the Mukhtiyar has encroached on the government land and has developed a huge empire. He has illegally constructed 15 shops, godowns and other such development at the plot without taking permission from the authorities. The land is almost 50,000 square feet. In the drive the IMC used four poclain machines, four JCBs and a few dumpers.

The IMC in collaboration with the police has created a list of around 15 such people with criminal records who have encroached on the government land. In its earlier drives, IMC had razed an illegal construction of Ashwin Siroliya, Manohar Verma and other such criminals.

Pyare booked under Excise Act

A case under relevant section of Excise Act was registered against Pyare Miyan in Palasia olice station on Saturday. Earlier on Friday a team of IMC recovered 10 litres of premium foreign liquor worth Rs 1.2 lakh from the house of Pyare Miyan when the team reached his house in Lalaram Nagar to raze off the illegal portion of the house.