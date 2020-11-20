Anti-Gunda drive: Illegal structures of miscreants who attacked Nema’s house razed in Indore

Indore: Illegally constructed structures of miscreants who attacked BJP senior leader Gopi Nema’s house were demolished in a joint operation by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), district administration and police on Friday.

Removal gang of IMC, accompanied with heavy police, pulled down illegal portions of houses owned by Arun Verma at Raoji Bazaar, Lucky Verma at Malipura and Shabnam Sirolia at Vrindravan Palace Extension.

Arun is brother of Manohar Verma, who planned the attack on Nema’s house whereas Shabnam is wife of Ashwin who led the attack and Lucky was one of the attackers.

Arun had a G+2 house on 2100 sq ft land in Raoji Bazaar. Many portions in the house were built illegal which were demolished by IMC. Similarly, Lucky Verma 3-storey house illegal portions were demolished which including balcony and the illegal construction on the OTS.

Apart from this, 400 sq ft areas of Sirolia’s house at Vrindavan Palace Extension was knocked down which was built illegally.

The IMC also acted against Sajid Chandanwala who had illegally occupied about 10000 sq ft road on LIG Link Road.

The boundary wall erected about the land was knocked down. Besides, three small houses on the land were also demolished.