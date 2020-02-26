Anti-adulteration drive in Indore: FDA collects ghee samples from three places

Indore: Continuing action against adulterated food products, the food and drug administration department raided a ghee manufacturing unit in Palda and two shops in Malharganj on Wednesday to check whether their owners were selling spurious ghee.

According to chief food safety officer Manish Swami, samples of ghee have been collected from all three premises. “Acting on a tip off, we raided Vinayak Foods at Palda but didn’t find raw material or products for preparing ghee. We have collected samples and will take action after finding reports,” he said.

Similarly, the department officials have raided Sai Traders and Shri Hari Traders in Malharganj.

“We have taken samples from them as we received information that the traders were selling ghee worth Rs 6,000 for Rs 4,000. We also learned that they were selling spurious ghee due to which samples have been collected,” Swami said. He said that the action will continue against spurious food products and edibles.