Answer books won't be shown in DAVV as staffers fear corona spread from students, copies

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has scrapped the facility of showing evaluated answer books under review system due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The decision was taken to check spread of coronavirus from answer books,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

Students from entire Indore division, which falls in the jurisdiction of DAVV, come to the evaluation centre for seeing their evaluated answer books under the review system.

If they find any shortcomings in evaluation, they file objections which are considered during revaluation of answer books.

This system has been in place since 2011. Within 15 days of the declaration of results, dissatisfied students apply for the review of answer books.

They are called to the evaluation centre on a particular date and their evaluated answer books are shown to them.