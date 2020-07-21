Answer books won't be shown in DAVV as staffers fear corona spread from students, copies

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has scrapped the facility of showing evaluated answer books under review system due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“The decision was taken to check spread of coronavirus from answer books,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.
Students from entire Indore division, which falls in the jurisdiction of DAVV, come to the evaluation centre for seeing their evaluated answer books under the review system.
If they find any shortcomings in evaluation, they file objections which are considered during revaluation of answer books.
This system has been in place since 2011. Within 15 days of the declaration of results, dissatisfied students apply for the review of answer books.
They are called to the evaluation centre on a particular date and their evaluated answer books are shown to them.
But, after Covid-19 broke out, the evaluation centre employees feared that the students visiting the centre could be coronavirus carriers.
They also feared that the coronavirus could even come from the answer books as the students, who might be infected, would be touching them.
They shared their apprehensions and fears with the university authorities who in turn decide to do away with the facility of showing answer books till Covid-19 threat is over, or if the number of cases fell drastically.
“Till Covid-19, we will only accept applications of review of answer books but will not show the books to applicants. However, their answer books will be revaluated by subject experts,” Tiwari said.
