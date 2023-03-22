Another controversy rocks Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana in MP: Puri-achchar for baraatis, cashew & grapes for VIPs

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana has been rocked by another controversy over serving different meals to VIPs and baraatis in the same event. Earlier, the yojana was rocked by complaints of sub-standard material to newly-wed couples.

Issue of different meals was raised at Shujalpur tehsil of Shajapur district, where 317 couples, including 20 from the minority, entered into wed-lock during a mass marriage at Krishi Upaj Mandi.

Many baraatis lodged complaint over the quality and the quantity of food being served during the programme. Many baraatis claimed that they were served puri-achar (pickle), sew and chilli, while the VIPs were served cashew, graphs, sweets in a well decorated packets.

The janpad panchayat had arranged food for guests. The guests as well as the staff working at the ground level were given the same food packets, which had simple food like puri-pickle-sev-mirchi.

On the other hand, VIP meeting was arranged on the first floor of the rest house built in Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, and cashew-sweets-samosa-grape packets were served separately to some leaders, employees and VIPs.

Some of the guests took objection by showing both packets and said that there should be a common system.

When contacted, Ravindra Rathore, in-charge of food arrangements and junior food officer, said that he was not aware of two types of packets. Packets containing Achar Puri were distributed to the baraatis and employees.

District panchayat president representative Ramchandra Patodia admitted that some packets were made separately for special people.

Patodia said that it was not possible to arrange VIP packets for so many people. VIP packets were called for special guests and everyone else was given the same normal food.