Angels of Indore II: The silent workers

Caring for every being: Prof Sneha Thapliyal

We are often driven by many interests and inclinations, but Prof Sneha Thapliyal believes in bringing pragmatic changes, says Himanshu Rai, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore director, while recommending her name as an Angle of Indore.

“I often go beyond call of duty not just for students at IIM Indore, but for every being on the campus,” Sneha said.

IIM Indore’s campus was home to many stray dogs, and thanks to her immense love for animals, she would never accept any harm to the dogs. “Coming up with a pragmatic solution, I initiated the shelter for dogs in the campus and is leading the birthday celebrations for every dog drive as well,” Sneha said, who is also a avid bird watcher.

In the college campus, she spends extra time with students to ensure their wellness and happiness. “I can relate to students and understand what they have been through, so I feel obligated to ensure their wellness beyond my duty,” Sneha said.