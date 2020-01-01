Angels of Indore II: The silent workers

Caring for every being: Prof Sneha Thapliyal
We are often driven by many interests and inclinations, but Prof Sneha Thapliyal believes in bringing pragmatic changes, says Himanshu Rai, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore director, while recommending her name as an Angle of Indore.
“I often go beyond call of duty not just for students at IIM Indore, but for every being on the campus,” Sneha said.
IIM Indore’s campus was home to many stray dogs, and thanks to her immense love for animals, she would never accept any harm to the dogs. “Coming up with a pragmatic solution, I initiated the shelter for dogs in the campus and is leading the birthday celebrations for every dog drive as well,” Sneha said, who is also a avid bird watcher.
In the college campus, she spends extra time with students to ensure their wellness and happiness. “I can relate to students and understand what they have been through, so I feel obligated to ensure their wellness beyond my duty,” Sneha said.
Fighting for trees since more than a decade: CA Dinesh Kothari
When we see the bigger picture, life urges us to rethink our actions. Such was the case for chartered accountant Dinesh Kothari.
“About 15 years back, when the urbanisation of Indore was at full scale, I could see those trees being chopped off to be replaced by concrete,” Kothari said. Unwilling to accept such a cost for roads, he kept himself, his career and life aside for the trees.
“I fought several cases for every road that was built in the city urging the court to ensure that trees are not cut, rather roads are innovated to accommodate trees,” Kothari said. His major contribution is on Race Course road.
“We owe it to Kothari that some of the old trees are still standing,” said social activist Kishore Kodwani, who recommended his name.
“Most of us don’t even notice these trees standing by the roadside on a usual day, but on a hot summer, these are the trees saving us, they are holding back waters in monsoons for us, they are providing oxygen for our lives to continue every day,” Kothari said.
From duty to children’s welfare: Anulata Singh
Headmistress Anulata Singh understands her duty as an educator. But she often goes beyond her call of duty to ensure wellness, understanding, emotional stability and happiness of children in her school.
“I am just doing my job because I chose to become an educationist for a reason, which was to help children,” Anulata said. While many government schools have to be clubbed due to less number of students, her school has 450 students who regularly attend the school. She is head mistress of Government Middle School No 51 located in Kulkarni ka Bhatta.
“If I cannot build an environment where students are willing to come, then it is my failure as a human being and as an educator,” Anulata said. “I reach school before my students arrive and prepare for the day. And whenever possible, I plan a surprise for my students,” she added. She often spends extra time with a child who struggles in a subject or is facing a personal problem.Angle
On a mission for environment & health
Holding a master’s degree and excelling in education, it was not difficult for Govind Maheshwari to get a job and live a comfortable life. But change and success don’t come from comfort zones.
About 2.5 years back, Govind learned about organic farming and started it on his 12-acre land. “I could see the harm pesticides cause to our body and environment,” he said.
He noticed how everyone including villagers suffered from ailments frequently. “I set an example with organic farming. Then, I reached out to discuss the same with other farmers,” Govind said.
Since many farmers were not willing to invest in manure, he prepared and provided them organic manure for free to show them the difference. “I hold a farmers’ meet every month at my farm, where I even invite people from other states to learn and promote organic farming,” Govind said.
Recently, he noticed that there were no bees in the farm and around. “Bees are the most essential part of our ecosystem but due to pesticides, we lost them in the area,” Govind said.
He started beekeeping, which has not only pumped up his farm’s productivity but also of nearby farms.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)