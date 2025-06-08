Angels Of Indore: From A Tribal Hamlet To A Beacon Of Hope |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of Indore, a quiet revolution is taking place—one that promises to change the fate of an entire community.

Professor Sakharam Mujalde, the founder and head of India’s first Tribal Studies and Development Centre at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), is at the forefront of this transformation. He views education not just as a tool for learning but as a means of empowerment. “For me, education is not just about passing exams; it’s about breaking barriers,” he says.

Born into a marginalised tribal family in the village of Kalapat in Barwani district, Mujalde became the first literate person in his community. Despite facing extreme poverty and limited access to education, his resilience led him to earn an M.Phil. and Ph.D. in Economics from DAVV, marking a pivotal moment not just in his life but in the lives of those who would later follow his path.

In 2007, Mujalde began his career at DAVV as a faculty member in the School of Economics, but his aspirations extended far beyond teaching. “Tribal communities have been invisible for too long. I wanted to create a platform where they could be seen and heard,” he reflects. This vision culminated in the creation of the Tribal Studies and Development Centre in 2024. Under his leadership, the M.A. in Tribal Studies programme became a sought-after course, with students eager to address the social and cultural challenges faced by tribes across regions like Malwa, Nimar, and Bastar.

The Tribal Studies and Development Centre has become a key centre for academic research and community engagement. “Our focus is not just on theory, but on engaging with tribal communities to create practical solutions,” says Mujalde. Through research projects, field studies, and skill development programmes, students are equipped to tackle real-world issues, helping to foster tribal leadership and self-reliance.

Mujalde’s work is about more than education—it’s a movement for empowerment. “It’s about changing the mindset that tribes are just recipients of aid. We want to give them a voice in shaping their own future,” he asserts. His commitment extends to initiatives like mentorship camps and career counselling, designed to ensure that tribal youth are not only educated but prepared to succeed professionally.

Beyond his academic achievements, Mujalde has become a driving force in tribal policy-making. He has contributed to national and international research efforts and has helped shape discussions on tribal welfare. His work is a model of how education, when combined with purpose and dedication, can drive socioeconomic change.

Mujalde’s life story is one of transformation, proving that one person’s vision can empower an entire community and help shape a brighter future for tribal youth.