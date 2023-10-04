"An Electoral Stunt": Digvijaya Singh On PM Modi Speaking About Minorities Rights

Digvijaya Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over targeting Congress and speaking about minorities rights saying it is only their electoral stunts.

Singh made the remark while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday.

"PM Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat have started talking about Muslims these days and are also trying to visit mosques. If they have so much sympathy, then provide relief to all those minorities who have been subjected to atrocities and injustice," Singh said.

He further said that they should go to Manipur and should do something for them where atrocities were going on.

"It is just their election stunt. They will not talk about inflation and unemployment. They only want to talk about Hindus and Muslims," theCongress leader added.

'Jitni aabadi utna haq'

Notably, addressing a rally in Chhattiagarh's Jagdalpur, PM Modi said, "Congress leaders are saying 'jitni aabadi utna haq'... I was wondering what the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be thinking. He used to say that the minority, particularly Muslims, has the first right to the country's resources... But now Congress is saying that the population of the community will decide who will have the first right to the country's resources. So now do they (Congress) want to decrease the rights of the minority? Do they want to remove the minorities? So, should the Hindus, who have the largest population, come forward and take all their rights?"

PM Modi had made the remark in view of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's post on X about Bihar's caste survey. Gandhi said in the post that the survey showed that the population of OBCs, SCs and STs is 84 per cent in the state and "jitni aabadi, utna haq" is the party's commitment.

Meanwhile, talking about the raid on Newsclick, Digvijay Singh said, "I condemn it. The house of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also been raided and it is the result of animosity and we strongly condemn it." (ANI)

