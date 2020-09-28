Amit Kasliwal nominated Sidhwarkut Trust chairman



Social worker and Kasliwal Honda Indore director Amit Kasliwal was nominated as chairman of Sidhwarkut Trust Committee unanimously by trust members.

Recently, the chairman's post became vacant after the death of the trust's chairman, Pradeep Kumar Singh Kasliwal.

47 year old, engineering educated Amit Kasliwal is the son of the late Pradeep Kasliwal and is serving in many local and external socio-religious institutions of the society.

Digambar Jain Community social parliament spokesman Dr Jainendra Jain, media in-charge Sanjeev Jain, Youth Cell spokesperson Rajesh Jain Daddu, Rajiv Jain, Sunderlal Jain and Azad Jain congratulated Amit Kasliwal on the occasion and wished for his bright future.