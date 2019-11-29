Ameesha Patel gets booked in Indore after her cheque bounces

Indore: An Indore-based woman on Thursday filed a private complaint in a local court against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in Rs 10 lakh cheque dishonour case.

In her complaint, Pink City resident Nisha Chhipa said that Patel and she know each other well. She said that Ameesha Patel who runs Ameesha Patel Production had sought Rs 10 lakh from her saying that she would return the appoint at the earliest.

The complainant stated that the actor gave her a Rs 10 lakh cheque in April but it bounced as her back account had insufficient balance.

The complainant stated that she sent a notice through the post to the actor but she did not accept the post.

Chhipa requested the court for registering a case against the actor under relevant sections.