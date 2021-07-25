Amid tight Covid-19 norms, PSC exam starts in State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, State Service Preliminary Examination-2020 along with State Forest Service Exam started at 10 am across the state on Sunday. .



The exam will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and from 02.15 pm to 04.15 pm. More than 3.46 lakh candidates are taking the exam.



Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing among candidates in the examination halls. Examination halls were sanitized before commencement of the exam.



The exam is being conducted across all 52 districts in the state. Around 1000 centres have been set up across the state for the exam.



Special dedicated centres for Covid-19 infected persons have also been set up at each district.



One such centre has been set up for Covid-19 infectees and persons with coronavirus symptoms at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore district.

In Bhopal, there are total 72 centers have been formed inculding 3 special centers for Corona infected students at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Jahangirabad, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bus Stand Bairagarh near Dussehra Maidan and Government New Girls Higher Secondary School, Second Bus Stop, Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal.

If the candidate appearing at Bhopal center is Covid19 positive, then he/she should immediately inform the coordinator control room on the telephone number 07552540772. So that all the necessary arrangements for the examination can be ensured. Medical staff will also be present at these examination centers.