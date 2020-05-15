Amid lockdown, thieves target house of quarantined family, loot valuables worth Rs 12 lakh

In a shocking incident, house of a family living in Indore’s Swami Dayanand Nagar was burgled by a few miscreants. The family which has been under COVID-19 quarantine in the hospital, alleges that the thieves made away with valuables worth Rs 12 lakh.
“It was on April 22 that we came to know about the theft. Two of us came back home to look into the matter and again locked the house with the help of the neighbours,” said the head of the house.
The family was quarantined in the hospital on April 6 after one of them members tested positive for COVID-19.
Family alleges police of slow probe
Accusing police of slow investigation, the family tweeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and demanded speedy investigation into the matter. However the police have denied all the accusations, and claimed that they were investigating the burglary.
The family said that the Rajendra Nagar police had filed an FIR on April 28, that is, a day after they lodged the complain. Stressing on the fact that no forensic team had visited the house, the family further alleged that the police was hesitant to conduct a probe as the house had COVID-19 positive cases.
On the contrary, Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said, “The allegations are false. We recorded the statement of family members and then only filed the FIR. Had we been afraid of coronavirus, we would never have recorded the statements. Action will surely be taken in this matter.”
