Amid lockdown, thieves target house of quarantined family, loot valuables worth Rs 12 lakh

In a shocking incident, house of a family living in Indore’s Swami Dayanand Nagar was burgled by a few miscreants. The family which has been under COVID-19 quarantine in the hospital, alleges that the thieves made away with valuables worth Rs 12 lakh.

“It was on April 22 that we came to know about the theft. Two of us came back home to look into the matter and again locked the house with the help of the neighbours,” said the head of the house.

The family was quarantined in the hospital on April 6 after one of them members tested positive for COVID-19.