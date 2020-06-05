Amid COVID-19, DAVV offers online yoga course

Indore: That yoga helps in boosting immunity is common knowledge. And your body’s immunity helps you in defeating coronavirus is also an established fact.

For those who want to learn yoga while being at home, here is your chance.

In a first in the state, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has offered a short-term yoga course in online mode.

Speaking to Free Press, DAVV’s School of Yoga head SS Sharma said that they are offering a six-week certificate course in yoga every summer in May.

“This year, the restricted travel, panic over the risk of coronavirus infection, gave us the idea to start online yoga classes,” Sharma said.

He stated that they would teacher yoga asanas and prayanam in a scientific way which will help people learn techniques to defeat many diseases.

He stated the university would also offer certificate which will help those who want to practise yoga as a profession.

Those who wish to be part of this course will have to apply online through MPOnline website till June 10.

The classes constituting one hour practical and one-hour theory will begin from June 15.

The timing of classes will be 7 to 9 am daily.