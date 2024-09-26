 Ambulance Used To Dispatch Ganja Worth ₹40 Lakh From Odisha To Indore, 2 Arrested
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Police Seizes 138 Kg Ganja Worth ₹ 40 Lakh Brought From Odisha to MP’s Indore  | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 138 kgs of ‘Ganja’ being transported from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district in an ambulance was seized on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police blocked the vehicle at Bherughat and arrested two persons, the police confirmed.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal, they received a tip-off about the smuggling of drugs on Wednesday after which set-up a check post about 40 km from the district headquarters in Bherughat. On finding the suspected ambulance, they stopped the vehicle and investigated it.

During the investigation, a 138-kg consignment of Ganja was found inside the ambulance, kept in small and big boxes in its rear portion. As per the police, the seized drugs could fetch over Rs 40 lakh in the black market. 

The two arrested persons have been identified as Kiran Hantal alias Telco (19) and Balram Ganapatra alias W (21); both hailing from Odisha's Koraput district, near Andhra Pradesh borders.

Ambulance registered in Andhra Pradesh

"The consignment was being transported from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh. During the initial questioning, the smugglers revealed their intention to distribute the drugs in Indore and other cities," an official stated. 

Vasal mentioned that the ambulance registered in Andhra Pradesh, used for smuggling ganja across state borders, has been seized. Further action is being taken against the arrested smugglers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and their interrogation is ongoing, added the SP.

