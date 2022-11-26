Amazing jugaad: Person turns Maruti-800 into Ayushman Centre

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): When it comes to jugaad technology, there is no dearth of ideas in the country.

The latest is from Khargone district, where the Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) Keshav Aliwal's innovative idea is wowing all on social media as he turned his old Maruti-800 as a kiosk centre on wheels to prepare Ayushman Cards.

Hailing the jugaad technology, many officials and locals loved the idea as they said it is cost-effective as well as convenient for people.

Keshav who hails from Shahpura Panchayat in Goganwa janpad panchayat in Khargone district had this idea and changed it into reality. He has installed two desktops, one printer each and a lamination machine along with a loudspeaker. Apart from this, space has also been earmarked for a laptop.

Keshav said his wife, who is a postgraduate in Sanskrit, was awarded the Kiosk Centre in 2017. She is running the centre in the janpad panchayat premises itself. Keshav had an old Maruti which he had made up his mind to sell. But as he was getting very less price, he changed his decision.

After this, he thought of modifying his car and turned it into the Kiosk Centre on the Wheels. At the time when the Samgra ID and Aadhaar card started being needed in Ayushman card and other schemes, he decided to set up a mobile centre in his car to provide facilities to the people.

Other secretaries and GRS call for assistance

Keshav told that till now he has made more than 4,500 Ayushman cards by visiting doorsteps in dozens of panchayats of Goganwa janpad. Sharing his routine, Keshav said that he starts visiting the villages after the closure of the Janpad Panchayat office here.

He is not only preparing Ayushman cards in panchayats but also in urban areas. But since he is the GRS of Shahpura village his first priority is to prepare cards in his panchayat. He added that they have already made more than 80 per cent cards in his area.

Keshav added that he is delivering free services, but if someone wants to take a print, he charges a minimum fee. Secretaries of other panchayats and GRS approach him for assistance. Whenever any secretary or GRS needs help he along with his friends Mahesh Verma and Majid Shah go to the village and help, he added.

Making of Ayushman cards being monitored

Every secretary and GRS has been given a target to make Ayushman cards in the district. District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma is monitoring each district CEO every 2-2 hours from 9 am to 9 pm. Till November 10, about 10,41,548 cards have been made in the district. There is a target of making a total of 14,07,171 cards in the district.

