Although Indore leads vax numbers in state, vaccination percentage drops by 40 in July compared with June

Indore: Even though Indore leads in the numbers of people vaccinated in the state, the percentage of vaccination dropped by 40 per cent in July compared to the target achieved in June. As many as 30.8 lakh doses have been administered in the city till July 31, out of which over 12.24 lakh people were vaccinated in June while it has dropped to 7.25 lakh in July.

The highest number of people vaccinated in a week was between June 21 and 28 as over 6 lakh people were inoculated when the district administration had run a mega-vaccination campaign. A record was also made by vaccinating the highest number of people in a day in the country, that is, 2.25 lakh people on June 21.

‘Will soon fulfil target’

"We’re leading in the numbers of people vaccinated across the state as we’ve vaccinated over 88 per cent of the targeted population with at least the first dose. The number may have dropped in June, but we’ll soon vaccinate the total targeted population with the first dose. The reason for the decrease in the number of doses administered in July is that we received fewer doses in July than in June. The state health department has diverted the doses of well-performing districts to low performing ones to bring them at par," said Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer.