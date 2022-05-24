Alot: VHP demands stern action against miscreants

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Raising slogans, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to SDM addressed to Home Minister on Tuesday. They demanded that stern action be taken against miscreants for playing objectionable songs near religious centres and indulging in violence. Hooligans should be booked under relevant sections of IPC and NSA. Bajrang Dal will be forced to hold a phased movement if the administration fails to do so, they warned.

Six persons were injured after a stone-pelting incident reported in Ratlam district over playing DJ music during a pre-wedding procession, the police said.

The incident was reported at Kothadi village which falls under the Taal police station limit on Sunday night. Police booked nine persons, including seven identified and two unidentified in this connection. Police began an investigation into the matter and cautioned locals not to pay any attention to rumour mongers.

According to preliminary information received from the villagers, a wedding procession of Zakir Meo's son was going on in the village on Sunday night. Villagers claimed that though Zakir Meo's son had already entered into nikah, his wedding procession was organised in the village.

It was around 9 pm when the procession moved in front of the temple in the village. Some miscreants started playing objectionable songs on the DJ and did obscene dance moves.

Some people present there protested against this leading to a dispute between both the parties that ended in stone-pelting. As soon as Taal police came to know about the incident, a heavy police contingent from Taal and the nearby police stations rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

District collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi and SP Abhishek Tiwari were also present in the village to take stock of the situation.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:32 PM IST