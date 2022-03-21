Alot: Tractor-trolleys, JCB machines impounded for illegal mining

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing drive by the administration against illegal mining and transportation of construction material, four tractor-trolleys and JCB used for illegal mining in Chambal river were seized in Katkhedi village of Tal tehsil on Sunday late night and kept at Tal Police station

SDM revenue Manisha Vaskale said police team along with revenue officials seized a JCB machine and four tractor-trolleys for illegally transporting and mining of construction materials without valid permission in Katkhedi village.

Similarly, police have seized a JCM machine and a motorcycle which were being used for illegal mining and transportation material near Abupura Magre area, a few days ago and kept the vehicles at Tal police station.

Tal tehsildar Swati Tiwari, Alot naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni, patwari Deepak Gupta, Ranveer Singh Tomar and other administrative officials were also present in the team.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:13 PM IST