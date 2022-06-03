e-Paper Get App

Alot: Third generation of Pathak's family ready to serve people through politics

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A lot of nomination papers have been filed for the three-tier elections. Shalini Ramesh Pathak also submitted nomination from ward number 7 of district panchayat, Ratlam. Surprisingly, Shalini is the third generation of the Pathak family who is ready to put her soul into politics.

Notably, the Pathak family has been dominating politics since the very beginning. Shalini's grandfather and Congress leader Late Mangilal Pathak was strongly praised by the people of Alot. He used to treat every party and class equally. Because of this, he remained on the post of sarpanch for continuous 20 years. His son Ramesh Pathak was also the president of Tal Mandi.

Now his third-generation has geared up to put her family's name on top. Shalini Pathak, a BA graduate pledged to serve her entire life for the betterment of people. Overall, after grandparents and father, the daughter has also come into politics.

