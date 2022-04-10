Alot: Sudden change of meeting time inconveniences JNV students' parents

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden change of time when parents of students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here can meet their children inconvenienced scores of parents here on Sunday. The school administration suddenly changed the meeting timing from 10 am to 2 pm drawing the ire of parents who protested the change.

Parents can meet their wards on the second Sunday of every month. Parents alleged that they were called on Sunday at 10:00 am to meet their children. But when they reached the school, the school staff told them to come at 2:00 pm. Parents added that there is no sitting or drinking water arrangement for them and asked whether they are supposed to stand in the scorching sun for four hours.

When contacted Alot SDM Manisha Vaskal said that she has asked her subordinate officer to visit the school and take stock of the situation. On the other hand, the principal of the school, Manju Choudhary, could not be contacted on her mobile number.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:44 PM IST