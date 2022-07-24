e-Paper Get App

Alot residents suffering from bad roads, poor traffic management

Sanjay Chowk is the busy main market of Alot, that sees heavy traffic for most of the day but one can see big potholes on the road creating a lot of trouble.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic arrangements in Alot city are in shambles. Along with the potholes, rainwater accumulation on the roads leads to traffic woes but the officials do not seem to have a remedial measure.

There is every possibility of an accident and parents of kids who go to school by school buses are the most worried lot. The bad condition of roads also leads to delays in emergency services too.

