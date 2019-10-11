Alot: Pvt school van driver arrested for molesting 4-year-old girl

Alot: A four-year-old school girl was allegedly molested by magic van driver here in Alot village of Ratlam district on Friday.

Incident came to fore when girl narrated entire incident to her parents, who in turned approached Alot police station and lodged complaint against van driver.

Based in girl’s statement, police booked van driver who identified as Manohar, 25, son of Kishanlal Lohar, a resident of Dungariya village under Mehatpur Road police station limit under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and 7/8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Police arrested driver.

As per the statement, girl a student of private school in the village used to go school in a magic van. Likewise daily routine, Manohar picked girl from his place at 10 am and dropped her to school. On return at around 2.30 pm, driver dropped every students at their place, but took girl to Kumhar Mohalla, instead of her place. As per the girl statement, accused molested her there and later dropped her.

As her mother asked to change school uniform, she complained of pain. When her mother asked her about the reason behind pain, she informed that driver bite her.

Girl’s parents immediately took her to the police station and recorded her statement as well as lodged complaint against driver.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that despite prescribed guidelines, there was no female attendant present in the school vans or buses running in the town even this is not the first such case where a school van driver has been arrested for molesting a minor student.

Police officer on condition of anonymity claimed that despite repeated alerts, no school administration bother to follow the norms.