Alot: Patwaris oppose digital survey of crops loss

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Patwaris in Alot once went on another strike to oppose the survey of damaged crops through mobile app.

Patwaris said that it is not possible to do online assessment of crop damage survey within such a short period and therefore it should be conducted in offline mode.

Recent hailstorm has damage the crops across the state. A survey of the crops was ordered by the state government. Patwaris were to assess the damage of crops through a mobile app and share it with the state government. Patwaris are opposing this decision of the government.

Patwaris said that very little time has been given for assessing crop loss. In such a situation, it is impossible to conduct a survey of the damage of crops through mobile app.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:40 PM IST