Alot: Illicit liquor worth Rs 31L confiscated

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Representative Photo | FPJ Photo
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The police officials of Chandpur police station, Alirajpur have confiscated about 3402 litres of illicit English wine worth Rs 31.50 lakh under the nationwide drug de-addiction campaign. According to Alirajpur superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh, the cops found the said liquor while inspecting vehicles passing through the police station under Chandpur area.

Here, one chemical tanker carrying many drums of illegal English wine and was heading towards Gujarat was seized. Along with this, the two accused operating the truck including 45-year-old Jagdish and 32-year-old Tej Singh Rajput, residents of Udaipur, Rajasthan have also been arrested. A case has been registered under the Excise Act by taking both the miscreants on police remand.

In this order, SP Singh added, the police department will continue taking serious action against promotion of drugs or illegal substances in the society. He also congratulated sub-divisional officer police Shraddha Sonkar, Chandrapur station in-charge Mohan Davar and his team for achieving this victory.

