Alot Free Fire Murder Case: Police books 15 miscreants, victim's kin booked for attacking relatives of accused, arson

Alot: Fearing for their lives, kin of two juveniles who killed their 15-year-old friend rushed to Ratlam Collector after Alot police refused to resolve their plight.

Earlier, on Sunday at around 11.30 pm, kin of the victim- Vishal, who was murdered by two of his friends, attacked the kin of the accused and ransacked their houses and gutted their crop.

Families who are under attack sought Alot police help, to no avail. On Monday after they rushed to Ratlam district collector office and narrated their ordeal the to deputy collector Shirali Jain and CSP Hemant Chouhan, who directed Alot SDOP to provide security to the families of the accused and book people who involved attack them.

On Tuesday, Alot police station in-charge Deepak Sejwar, naib tehsildar Ranu Maal and others visited Napa Kheda village to take stock of the situation. Fifteen people have been booked on charges of attack and arson. No one has been held.