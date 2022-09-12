Alot: Father of two elopes with paramour, wife files complaint

Representative Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Love is blind, so goes an adage; one such case of blind love has come to the fore in Alot town of Ratlam district. A married man, blindly in love, eloped with his paramour leaving behind his wife and two kids.

The aggrieved wife Sapna, who is assistant secretary at Avliya Solani gram panchayat, approached Alot Police and filed a complaint against her husband Vikram Navatiya, president of Tehsil Bhim Army.

The woman stated that she got married to Vikram 10 years ago and is blessed with a son (9-year-old) and a daughter (6). The complainant said that her husband was in an illicit relationship with a woman and the duo eloped on August 17. Vikram took away with him Rs 2 Lakh cash, jewellery and a motorcycle, the woman stated in her complaint. The woman he allegedly eloped is a resident of Vikramgarh, Alot. The complainant claimed that her husband allegedly physically tortured her for failing to fulfil his dowry demands.

Sapna also took to social media to narrate her ordeal. The woman has even announced a cash reward to the person who would trace her husband.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

