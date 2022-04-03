Alot: Family seeks justice as police still groping in the dark

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of the 23-year-old Lakhandas Bairagi are running from pillar to post seeking justice for him even as the local police are still groping in dark to draw any conclusion behind his suspicious death.

Notably, Lakhandas, a resident of Taal village was declared dead at a private hospital in Ratlam while undergoing treatment as he had allegedly consumed some poisonous substances on March 30.

His family members dismissed the suicide angle claiming that before his death, a video about Lakhandas accusing his father-in-law of giving some poisonous substances went viral in the area. On the other hand, Lakhandasí father-in-law Jamnadas Bairagi rubbished the allegations levelled against them.

The deceased's family members, including father Kishoredas Bairagi, 52, claimed that even five-day after the death of his son, local police have yet to register an FIR against anyone. Upset over this, the family has sought the help of higher authorities and lodged their complaint on the CM Helpline.

Kishoredas told that his son Lakhandas was married to Sonika, daughter of Jamnadas Bairagi, a native of Daloda village in Mandsaur district in 2017. The couple had one three-year-old daughter. However, Lakhandasí wife started residing at her maternal place after frequent disputes between the couple. She had even put up a case of maintenance in Mandasur court.

Kishoredas added that on March 30, his son went to his in-laws' place. In the evening, Umesh Bairagi, son-in-law of Kishoredas got a phone from Lakhandas in which he informed him that his father-in-law had given him poison and his health has started deteriorating. Without losing a moment, Umesh and his friend rushed to the village and took Lakhandas to Ratlam, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment.

Family members of the deceased have accused Daloda police of overlooking their complaint. They claimed that Daloda police called them to record their statement on April 1, but even after waiting for hours at the police station, no one recorded their statement.

Meanwhile, when contacted Daloda police station-in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar said that they questioned some of the neighbours and the wife of the deceased. They had also gone through the call records between Lakhandas and his wife. The deceased had asked her to meet once and she replied that she will meet only in court. Even the deceased wife had a recording of this phone call.

Their neighbours also informed that two persons had come to Daloda, but the girl never opened the door.

About, the video in which the deceased is taking the name of his father-in-law, of having fed him a tablet, the matter is being investigated from all angles because the recording and the video are different, Parihar said.

