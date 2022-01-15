Alot: Encroachments removed from residential areas

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Administration removed encroachments in the residential area near Nageshwar road on Thursday.

The residents were irked due to an egg centre and a junk store operating in the residential area for years.

They had made several complaints about the inconvenience caused due to the filth and stink generated by the stores, in vain. The operator Shakil Mewati had encroached on a government street.

Taking cognisance of the matter, SDM Rajesh Shukla, tehsildar Kiran Varvare along with CMO and other officials removed encroachment with the help of three JCB in two hours.

Residents expressed gratitude towards the administration for the action and urged the officials to prevent the encroachment in future.

Administration also removed encroachment of 13 persons in Vikramgarh to ease the traffic on road. Around three to four temporary stores were also removed near Kumar Kheda on Barkhera road.

Shukla said prior notices were served to the encroachers and the drive will continue, he added.

