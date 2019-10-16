Alot: Dr Shailendra Mandal’s murder case, Dr Mali still out of police reach

Alot: Failing to arrest prime accused Dr Prakash Mali in the Dr Shailendra Mandal’s murder case even more than a month after the incident, Alot police on Wednesday announced reward of Rs 10,000 on Mali.

Ratlam superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari made an announcement after local police failed to got any clue about the whereabouts of Mali, even an arrest of co-accused Mansingh Gujjar on September 12, as many 12 days after an incident that took place at between Vikramgarh and Mahidpur. Police anticipated Gujjar’s arrest will help them to get Mali, but nothing has happened till now.

Earlier, on the night of September 1, an unidentified car crushed Dr Mandal, 50, son of Vijay Mandal, a resident of Mahidpur to death when he was heading home from Vikramgarh after closing his clinic. Later during investigation, it was revealed that Dr Mali and Gujjar crushed him to death. During investigation it was also revealed that professional rivalry was the main reason behind the case.

Investigation revealed that Dr Mandal opened his clinic in Vikramgarh in front of Dr Prakash Mali’s clinic few months back. Since patients started thronging Mandal’s clinic, Dr Mali threatened him to shut shop or face the consequences. Mandal did not take it seriously. Family members told police that Dr Mali is behind Mandal’s murder.

Based on family members statement and CCTV footage, it was revealed that the colour of the car used in the crime was red. Onlookers informed police that car was going towards Mahidpur and two persons were sitting in it.

Later, police went through Dr Mali’s location at the time of the incident and found that his phone location was near the spot of the accident. After going through all the evidences, police zeroed in on Dr Mali and Gujjar.