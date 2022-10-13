e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAlot: Diwali-like celebrations in Alot on Mahakal Lok event

Alot: Diwali-like celebrations in Alot on Mahakal Lok event

Cultural and devotional programmes were organised by local bodies in which employees of civic bodies besides various religious, cultural institutions of town also participated in the celebrations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

ALOT (Madhya Pradesh): Anadi Kalpeshwar Temple was illuminated by lighting 11k diyas coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to inaugurate the first phase of Shri Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday evening.

Cultural and devotional programmes were organised by local bodies in which employees of civic bodies besides various religious, cultural institutions of town also participated in the celebrations.

A meeting was organised in the city council about four days ago under the leadership of SDM Manisha Vaskale in which religious leaders were urged to mark the inauguration of Mahakal Lok just like Diwali celebrations as deepotsav (lightening of earthen lamps), special prayer, hymn recital and lightening at maximum temples in the town.

Residents also urged to light lamps at houses to mark the occasion. On this context, hundreds of devotees of the city reached the temple premises. As per plan, a big screen was installed at temple for telecast of the inauguration of Mahakal Lok event in Ujjain.

City Council PMO Chandrashekhar Soni said that a large number of devotees thronged Anadi Kalpeshwar temple from 5 pm to 9 pm to mark the occasion. Naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni, besides other public representatives were also present at the venue.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi†on Tuesday inaugurated the 900-metre long Mahakal Lok corridor built as a part of Mahakal Lok project at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Read Also
Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh transfers over Rs 345 crore to accounts of 15,948 labourers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 