Alot: Diwali-like celebrations in Alot on Mahakal Lok event

ALOT (Madhya Pradesh): Anadi Kalpeshwar Temple was illuminated by lighting 11k diyas coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to inaugurate the first phase of Shri Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday evening.

Cultural and devotional programmes were organised by local bodies in which employees of civic bodies besides various religious, cultural institutions of town also participated in the celebrations.

A meeting was organised in the city council about four days ago under the leadership of SDM Manisha Vaskale in which religious leaders were urged to mark the inauguration of Mahakal Lok just like Diwali celebrations as deepotsav (lightening of earthen lamps), special prayer, hymn recital and lightening at maximum temples in the town.

Residents also urged to light lamps at houses to mark the occasion. On this context, hundreds of devotees of the city reached the temple premises. As per plan, a big screen was installed at temple for telecast of the inauguration of Mahakal Lok event in Ujjain.

City Council PMO Chandrashekhar Soni said that a large number of devotees thronged Anadi Kalpeshwar temple from 5 pm to 9 pm to mark the occasion. Naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni, besides other public representatives were also present at the venue.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi†on Tuesday inaugurated the 900-metre long Mahakal Lok corridor built as a part of Mahakal Lok project at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.