Alot Constituency Watch: Voters Excited Over Battle Of Three Heavyweights

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In one of the most interesting contests in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, two former MPs will face a sitting MLA in Alot assembly constituency of Ratlam district. The competition is expected to be fierce, with each candidate vying for the attention and votes of the constituents.

Former MP Premchand Guddu, who is contesting as an independent candidate after Congress denied him a ticket and chose sitting MLA Manoj Chawla over him against BJP candidate and former MP Prof Chintaman Malviya.

All the candidates, known for their political experience and influence, have brought a new level of excitement to the constituency. Their entry has sparked intense debates and discussions among the voters, who are now eagerly waiting to witness this intriguing battle of political heavyweights.

Many believed that with three strong candidates vying for the seat, it was expected to be a highly competitive and closely watched contest. The presence of multiple experienced politicians from different parties will surely make this election an interesting battle of ideologies and strategies.

With the voting date nearing, all the candidates are organising public rallies and meetings to address larger crowds and convey their party's vision and promises.

Additionally, the candidates are actively engaging with local community leaders and influencers to gain their support and endorsements, recognising the importance of building strong alliances in their campaign efforts.

The outcome of the election will ultimately determine the political landscape of the area and shape its future trajectory.

Records in the past

Congress' Manoj Chawla won the 2018 elections. He defeated the BJP’s Jitendra Thawarchand Gehlot securing 80,821 votes. BJP, on the other hand, bagged 75,373 votes. Wherein 2013, BJP’s Jitendra Thavarchand Gehlot won securing 73,449 votes, which made 50 per cent of the total votes. He defeated Congress’ Ajit Premchand Guddu who secured 65,476 votes. Earlier in 2008, Manohar Untwal of the BJP won the elections.

Voters Scenario in 2023

Total Voters: 2,22,088

Male Voters: 1,12,711

Female Voters: 1,09,369

Third gender: 08

Voting scenario in 2018

Total Voting: 82.62%

Manoj Chawla (Cong): 80,821 (49.42%)

Jitendra Thawarchand (BJP): 75,373 (46.08%)

Victory Margin: 5,448 (3.34%)

Caste Equation

The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC), with a significant number of Dalit voters. Additionally, Rajput voters hold considerable influence and are considered the second-largest voting group in this constituency.

Internal conflict may cause problem

Initially, many considered that the BJP had the upper hand here and the party might regain the seat, but sudden mass resignations that occurred two months ago caused a major setback for the BJP's chances of winning the seat. The resignations created a sense of uncertainty and instability within the party, leaving their prospects in this constituency uncertain.

Gehlot family's long-standing political influence

A major reason for the frustration among the voters was that this seat has been under the control of the family of senior BJP leader and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. This has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the consolidation of power within a single family.

Despite the majority of Dalit votes, no Dalit leader was able to come forward. This lack of representation has led to a sense of disillusionment and frustration among the Dalit community.

For a very short time, Manohar Untwal had a good hold on the seat, but later, when he became an MP, this seat again went to the Gehlot family.

Critics argue that such dynastic control undermines the principles of democracy and hampers fair representation for all constituents.

Guddu’s presence & fertiliser theft incident

Premchand Guddu’s presence might change the equation and bring a fresh perspective to the situation as he has the potential to sway voters from both major parties. On the other hand, the recent fertiliser theft incident in which sitting MLA and Congress candidate Manoj Chawla was prime accused anticipated that the incident might benefit him. But many believed that this Congress candidate might not ripped rich dividends from this as many farmers in the region believed that it was all political stunt ahead of elections and farmers here are still running from pillar to post to get ferlitiser.

ISSUES AT A GLANCE

Despite two former MPs being in fray along with the sitting MLA, the people of the area are still struggling to get good health facilities, education, and employment.

NO MAJOR INDUSTRIES: Due to lack of major industries in the area, the unemployed people here go to Rajasthan and Gujarat for employment. This migration for employment opportunities has become a common trend among the local people.

POOR HEALTH FACILITIES: The local population continues to face the challenges of inadequate healthcare facilities. Lack of specialised healthcare services has forced many individuals to travel long distances for treatment, putting a strain on their financial resources.

KANJAR MENACE: The law and order situation due to the Kanjar menace is a major problem in the area. The Kanjar menace has led to an increase in crime rates and a sense of fear among the residents. Efforts to combat this issue have intensified, with the local authorities implementing stricter security measures and collaborating with law enforcement agencies.

CANDIDATES’ TAKE

Sitting MLA and Congress candidate Manoj Chawla said that he got voters’ blessings in 2018, and since then, he has been continuously standing with the people of the area and fighting for them.

“I have even gone to jail while fighting for the farmers, and I will continue to fight for my people till my last breath. My commitment to fighting for farmers stems from my unwavering dedication to ensuring a fair and equitable society for all.”

“I believe that with the Congress government in power, there will be a renewed focus on addressing the unfinished development projects in the area. By leveraging their expertise and resources, we can expect to see significant progress and improvements that will benefit the community as a whole.”

BJP candidate Chintamani Malviya said that many development works have been done in the area under the BJP government, and many development works will continue to be done in the future as well.

He emphasised that the BJP government has prioritised infrastructure projects, such as road construction and electricity supply, which have significantly improved the living conditions of the people.

Malviya also assured the workers that the party remains committed to ensuring inclusive growth and prosperity for all sections of society.

“If the people bless me and allow me to serve them as a MLA, then I will live up to their trust and will do my best to remove the shortcomings that remain in the area. Also, improving health facilities and setting up industries will be my priorities.”

Independent candidate Premchand Guddu believes that his deep connection with Alot and its residents enables him to truly comprehend their problems. He emphasised that his decision to run as an independent candidate is solely based on the request and trust placed in him by the people of Alot.

“By leveraging my strong relationships and understanding of the community, I am confident in my ability to effectively advocate for the implementation of these much-needed initiatives. Additionally, I am committed to maintaining open lines of communication with constituents, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed promptly.”

(With inputs from Dinesh Shukla)

