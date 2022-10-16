Alot: Congress demands restoration of defunct CCTVs and information system

Congress workers submitting a memorandum to the CMO in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district on Saturday | FPNS

ALOT (RATLAM): Congress leaders on Friday called for immediate replacement and maintenance work of defunct CCTVs and public information systems, which had been installed at prominent places in Alot tehsil in Ratlam district a few years back.

The public information system was installed by the former municipal council to disseminate information regarding public schemes and provide administrative transparency, similarly, public CCTVs were installed at prominent intersections as a tool for security.

However, the authorities failed to look after the CCTV and information systems which were installed at a huge cost and they ceased to function. Congress leaders handed over a memorandum to the CMO. In the memorandum, they demanded immediate restoration of defunct CCTV and public information systems installed in town.

Making CCTV functional is a must and needs to be done on an urgent basis ahead of the festival season. Leaders also demanded the restoration of the public grievance redressal centre and improvement in the public delivery system.

During this, opposition leader representative Nagesh Kharol, councillor and city committee president Abhinav Nigam, former block president Ram Lal Dhakad, former councillor Mukesh Mali, assembly youth president Ashok Panchal, youth president Shivraj Singh Solanki and other party workers were present.