e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

Alot: Cattle rescued from truck, 3 booked for illegal transportation

The overloaded pickup truck transporting cattle had lost balance and overturned.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers rescued a truckful of cattle before allegedly setting the truck on fire at Mundala Kala village near Tal on Friday morning. Police have arrested three people for transporting cattle and registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The overloaded pickup truck transporting cattle had lost balance and overturned.

Tal police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the fire brigade extinguished the fire.

Police are also investigating the cause of the fire in the vehicle and said that it might have broken out due to the accident.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Karmchari Chayan Board releases admit cards for MPTET Exam 2022, details here Bhopal: Karmchari Chayan Board releases admit cards for MPTET Exam 2022, details here
Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
Advertisement