Alot: 1 killed, 4 injured as jeep turns turtle

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed when a jeep lost balance and overturned on Mahidpur road in Alot town on Saturday night. Four other persons were injured in the accident.

As per details, the mishap took place near Solar Power Plant in Alot town of Ratlam district when the vehicle (carrying registration number MP-13/BA 4301) lost balance at a sharp turn and overturned, leading to the death of a person. The vehicle was heading towards Mahidpur from Soyatkalan village.

The deceased has been identified as Shantibai Heeralal (95) whereas four others named as GajendraBherulal, Santosh Ramchandra, Sushila Bhairulal and Narayan Damami were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the hospital immediately.

Three of the injured have been shifted to the Ratlam hospital, while the fourth is undergoing treatment at the local hospital at Alot. Police have handed over the body after the autopsy. Though the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, the vehicle was suspected to have lost balance and turned turtle. Further investigation is underway.