Almanac watch: Low tide in success rate till November

Indore: Last three auspicious days before November-end to invest, move and marry without facing excessive delays and objections, as per Hindu calendar. Marking important and auspicious days is a part of many cultures and traditions, and often followed by most communities in India.
For those who wish to make long-term investments and changes, the three upcoming dates suggested by experts are June 27, 29 and 30. While it is possible to take on new ventures later, success will be dim till November 25.
The twin year 2020 has 6 eclipses out of which we have witnessed 3 already. “Eclipses is a time of change and volatility, which affects our life in many ways, so we have customs to keep calm and engage in good deeds,” researcher Dr Ajit Upadhyaya said.
He explained that the following 4 months starting July are known as the time of study and meditativeness. “This is not the best time to start a new venture, invest in anything for long-term, move into a new house or get married,” Upadhyaya said.
He added that most people consider auspicious days in Indore, considering the land where business is most common practise to earn their living. “Business is not the easiest way to live and taking on unnecessary risks makes it more difficult, so one has to be careful while investing in a venture at the moment especially from July 1 to November 25,” Upadhyaya said.
Surprisingly, not just Hindu but other communities have similar observations quoting the year 2020 to be less beneficial for business till November. “There is a business cycle and currently, we are heading towards low points of depression in the entire country, which will continue till November at least,” businessman Shankar Kishanlal said.
He explained that business normally faces a difficult time during monsoons due to slow sales and lagged businesses. “This year, though all the businesses have already suffered recession and lockdown, we were hoping for a revival but due to monsoons, it is less likely now,” Gopal Sawlani, a businessman, said.
Islamic calendar has similar observations and expectations from 2020, as shared by community spokesperson Idris Mansuri. “Now, the market and auspicious time as such cannot be expected before Muharram concludes, which a mourning time for us,” he said. From August 21 to September 21, the month of Muharram will be observed.
“Even marriages which were postponed during lockdown are now planned in last week of November due to finance, business and general suggestions,” Mansuri said.
Talking about Christian community, father Thomas Rajamanikam said, “Now that monsoons have begun and we already missed out on opportunities in May, which is generally the preferred time for marriage as well as new start-ups.” He added that now, the community’s general preference and even advice goes to post Christmas weddings.
“In Advent season and Lenten season, weddings and even long-term investments are generally avoided citing these two seasons as time for spiritual growth,” Rajamanikam said.
Utilise the time to study, pray to Mahadeva
Still considering investments, marriage or moving into a new home, then the following aspects must be considered as suggested by Upadhyaya:
· Consider auspicious time i.e. ‘Kaal’ in a day and follow that muhurat time to enter your new home, invest or marry.
· Develop your patience with meditation and positive reading habits.
· An important consideration is individual’s birth chart, strength and favourable planet considerations.
· For overall help, it is suggested to offer prayers to Mahadeva known as lord Shiva during this time.
· This time is beneficial for studies, so it is suggested to read, study and concentrate on personal growth.
