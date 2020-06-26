Almanac watch: Low tide in success rate till November

Indore: Last three auspicious days before November-end to invest, move and marry without facing excessive delays and objections, as per Hindu calendar. Marking important and auspicious days is a part of many cultures and traditions, and often followed by most communities in India.

For those who wish to make long-term investments and changes, the three upcoming dates suggested by experts are June 27, 29 and 30. While it is possible to take on new ventures later, success will be dim till November 25.

The twin year 2020 has 6 eclipses out of which we have witnessed 3 already. “Eclipses is a time of change and volatility, which affects our life in many ways, so we have customs to keep calm and engage in good deeds,” researcher Dr Ajit Upadhyaya said.

He explained that the following 4 months starting July are known as the time of study and meditativeness. “This is not the best time to start a new venture, invest in anything for long-term, move into a new house or get married,” Upadhyaya said.