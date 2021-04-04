All you need is 'josh' this April, spend sunny afternoons inside in company of good storytelling

New Delhi/Bhopal/Indore: As the year heralds the season of warmth, one may be tempted to spend sunny afternoons inside, in the company of good storytelling. IANSlife curates a list of reads you can curl up with this summer.



Happy Moments by Meik Wiking



Happy memories do not have to be reserved for big life events. Drawing on global surveys, behavioural science experiments and data gathered by The Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, Meik, shows how we can turn ordinary experiences into something extraordinary. Whether it's eating dinner at the table rather than in front of the TV, exploring a new part of your neighbourhood, or planning how you're going to celebrate your small wins, this book will help you find the magic in the everyday, and create memories you will cherish forever.



Marriage in the Time of Corona by Arbind Bhatia



The book follows the travails of an affianced couple over a fortnight as they struggle to tie the knot in early 2020 - a watershed time in global history, when the horrific effects of the Coronavirus pandemic are just making their presence felt worldwide, and nations follow one another into lockdown mode, much like dominoes falling in tandem.

The groom is a westernized Sikh of Indian descent, who has returned to his birthplace for his nuptials with his Buddhist Thai bride in tow. After two failed previous attempts at getting hitched, this is now their third attempt to wed. However, even this is in jeopardy as the bride's family is prevented from attending as travel restrictions begin to shut down the world, and other crises create more hurdles in their path.

Flashbacks interspersed throughout the book highlight the relationship history of the couple. Events during the chaotic fortnight showcase familial relationships and interactions in the backdrop of inter-religious marriages, and their marked lack of acceptance in India, even in these contemporary times.



All You Need is Josh: Inspiring Stories of Courage and Conviction in 21st Century India' by Supriya Paul



In a world filled with cynicism, few stand tall, carving their own path to success with courage, determination and grit. All You Need Is Josh brings to you stories of such unique individuals across India - of the aspiring astrophysicist who wanted to walk on the moon; the first person with a disability to top the civil services examinations; the domestic help who is now a published author; the army officer who amputated his own leg; the transgender woman who was expelled from her house; the Dalit child bride who now runs a business worth Rs 1,000 crores, and many more.

Filled with anecdotes and life-changing missives, these stories will remind you that it does not matter the circumstances into which one is born what matters most is having the josh to overcome all odds and chase your dreams.