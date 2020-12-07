Indore: All seats in SGSITS & IET colleges filled as CLC ends

Indore:

All seats in Sri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Science and Technology (SGSITS) and Institute of Engineering and Technology, the two leading engineering colleges in the state, have been filled even as the college level counselling (CLC) round of admission ended.

The CLC round for admission in engineering courses was being conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) till December 5. This time, students were given extra time to take admission in engineering colleges.

The seats of computer science and IT branch in most of the engineering colleges have been filled. Sources said that SGSITS and IET have no vacancy left. About one thousand students have taken admission in both the institutes.

//Studies start in SGSITS

The orientation programme of the new batch has also been held online and classes have started. In the orientation programme, students were informed about the facilities and rules of the college. Many students demanded accommodation in hostels. Institute officials suggested students apply for hostel facility but they made it clear that allocation may not take place immediately due to Covid-19 situation.