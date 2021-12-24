Alirajpur: Woman killed by hubby's live-in partner

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was murdered by her husbandís live-in partner in small Sorwa Naka locality on the outskirt of Alirajpur on Thursday morning.

Police said that the accused identified as Noori hit Roshani (32) wife of Deepak Dudwa with an iron rod killing her on the spot.

Nirmala, 50, wife of Jaswant Gorana in her complaint to police said that her daughter Roshani was married to Deepak about 10-year back and the couple had two kids ñ a son and a daughter.

Couple of years back, Deepak allegedly married Noori, without divorcing Roshani. Both Roshani and Noori often entered into dispute. On Thursday, when Deepak had gone out for some work, both Roshani and Noori started quarrelling. In a fit of rage, Noori hit Roshani with iron rod resulting in her death.

Noori fled the spot leaving Roshani in a pool of blood. Police prepared panchnama and registered case against Noori under relevant sections of the IPC.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:21 PM IST