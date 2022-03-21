Alirajpur: Vehicle seized for overloading sand

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): To contain illegal transportation of sand in the district, Alirajpur district collector Raghavendra Singh has issued an order to seize the multi-axel dumper (GJ34T5181), which was loaded with sand beyond its capacity.

According to the information, Alirajpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and his administrative team conducted a surprise inspection at Talkies Square and during the inspection the administration found the vehicle illegally carrying sand from Gujarat to Indore. A team seized the vehicle and parked it at the Kotwali police station premises after preparing panchnama.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the dumper was carrying about 20 tons of sand, but the driver furnished papers pertaining royalty deposited to the respective gram panchayat is about 18 tons only, which is around Rs 1,785.

After that, the vehicle owner Mohabbat Gadaria, a resident of Khari village was summoned to appear in the case and table his version in the case.

Gadaria accepted the transportation of extra sand in the dumper but said it was done unknowingly. The petitioner did not present any such solid and qualified documentary evidence in his defence and was also found violating Rule-20 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh Sand and many others. So, the government ordered to auction off both sand and vehicle.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:27 PM IST