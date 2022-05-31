 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Alirajpur: Tobacco acts like slow poison and causes chronic diseases

Lecture series on World No tobacco day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, New Government College, Sondwa, organised a lecture series to mark ìWorld No tobacco dayî on Tuesday.

To raise awareness amongst the youth about the ill effects of the use of tobacco products, the keynote speaker at the event, advocate and renowned social worker Sudhir Jain highlighted the bad effects of smoking and tobacco on human lungs. He added that tobacco is like slow poison and killing our youth.

Toxic items like tobacco, cigarettes, gutka, and other harmful products like liquor are like slow poison for the new generation. Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Jain urged the students to never smoke and consume any type of tobacco products. Among others who attended the programme were Mukesh Ajnar, Rajesh Baria, Syasingh Avasya, Kavita Chauhan and a large number of college students. Professor Saysingh Awasya extended a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Read Also
Indore: BEd admissions; students suffer as college-wise seat vacancy status not shared
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreAlirajpur: Tobacco acts like slow poison and causes chronic diseases

RECENT STORIES

Kerala HC allows lesbian couple to live together

Kerala HC allows lesbian couple to live together

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra logs highest daily COVID-19 count in over 3 months

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra logs highest daily COVID-19 count in over 3 months

Mumbai: IAS Sujata Saunik and Nitin Gadre transferred

Mumbai: IAS Sujata Saunik and Nitin Gadre transferred

India, China to hold senior commander-level meeting at early date to resolve border tensions

India, China to hold senior commander-level meeting at early date to resolve border tensions

Mumbai: Dealers of petrol and diesel hold protest, motorists remain unaffacted

Mumbai: Dealers of petrol and diesel hold protest, motorists remain unaffacted