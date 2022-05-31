Alirajpur: Tobacco acts like slow poison and causes chronic diseases

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, New Government College, Sondwa, organised a lecture series to mark ìWorld No tobacco dayî on Tuesday.

To raise awareness amongst the youth about the ill effects of the use of tobacco products, the keynote speaker at the event, advocate and renowned social worker Sudhir Jain highlighted the bad effects of smoking and tobacco on human lungs. He added that tobacco is like slow poison and killing our youth.

Toxic items like tobacco, cigarettes, gutka, and other harmful products like liquor are like slow poison for the new generation. Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Jain urged the students to never smoke and consume any type of tobacco products. Among others who attended the programme were Mukesh Ajnar, Rajesh Baria, Syasingh Avasya, Kavita Chauhan and a large number of college students. Professor Saysingh Awasya extended a vote of thanks at the end of the event.