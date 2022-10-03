Alirajpur: Senior citizens felicitated on International Day for Elderly

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Senior citizens of Alirajpur were recognised and honoured on the occasion of the International Day for Elderly under the aegis of Asada Rajput Society.

Addressing the gathering, president Rajesh Chandel and former president Arun Singh Gehlot, Vikrant Singh Rathore said that elderly people have been playing a vital role in strengthening the society. He stressed the need to take care of the old and urged the aged to be extra careful and go for regular check-ups at least once a year. The elderly people were feted with Mala and Shreefal.

The entire premises resonated with hymns, patriotism and cheers. Happiness could be seen on the faces of the old people who came to the programme. The smile blooming on their face made them feel energetic. Society members also garlanded the portrait of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to commemorate their birth anniversaries on October 2.The event was conducted by Hemant Sisodia while Vikrant Rathore proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event. Yogesh Solanki, Rakesh Vaghela, Jagruti Vaghela, Aastha Rathore, Neelam Gehlot, Jayshree Verma and other social workers were also present.