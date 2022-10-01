Alirajpur: Senior citizen feted on International Senior Citizen's Day

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Senior Citizen's Day, a programme was organised by the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department at the Collectorate auditorium. A large number of senior citizens participated in it. During this, collector Raghwendra Singh was present as the chief guest and advocate Sudhir Jain was the special guest.

The elderly people were honoured with shawl and shriphal by collector Singh and district panchayat CEO Sanskrarti Jain who also presided over the event. Addressing the elderlies, the collector said that they are the cultural treasure of the country, whose respect and protection are our responsibility as youth.

He also urged them to contact him anytime if facing problems related to ration, pension, health issues, etc. District panchayat CEO Jain also wished for a happy and healthy life for senior citizens. Similarly, advocate Sudhir Jain explained the toll-free number 14567 specially meant for helping the elderly. Social security extension officers Manish Davar, Altaf Khan, Usha Joshi, and others were also present.

