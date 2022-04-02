Alirajpur: School sports good bills to be paid only after physical verification of items

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has now ordered officials not to make any payment without physical verification of sports items supplied to the schools in the district. This order has been passed in the wake of the recent controversy that erupted over the purchase of overpriced and substandard sports items at the government primary and middle schools in the neighbouring tribal-dominated Jhabua district.

Alirajpur has a total of 1936 primary and 371 middle schools in six development blocks.

After the matter came to the fore, the responsible officers of the district administration swung into action and instructions were issued not to make payment of sports material bills without physical verification.

Sources added that the administration is mulling forming an inquiry committee of senior officers in the matter, that will investigate this whole matter.

According to the information received, so far School Management Committees (SMCs) were given the right to purchase sports materials in the district. The chairman and secretary of SMCs were paying the bills but due to the closure of all bank accounts of the SMCs due to the new changes, the responsibility of payment was given to the concerned block resource coordinator (BRC) and that became a major cause of corruption.

Many BRCs. allegedly misusing their position instructed their subordinate employees to procure sports items from a particular shop only or asked them to just procure sports equipment bills and present them for payment even though no sports items were supplied to the school. The matter came to the fore after some SMC members and parents raised pertinent questions regarding this practice before the local media and subsequently before the district collector Raghvendra Singh. The administration swung into action and stopped all the payments and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

When contacted district project coordinator (DPC) KM Dwivedi said that changes have been made in the payment system of sports material bills according to the guidelines of the government. The bills will be given through SMCs to the concerned BRCs for payment after which the bills will be paid.

On the other hand, Alirajpur BRC Manendrasinh Gehlot said that the bills for sports material had come for payment, but the sports material had not arrived, so the bills were not paid. The instructions of the assistant commissioner are that the bills should be paid only after physical verification.

Many of the school teachers on condition of anonymity claimed that at many schools they have received the bills even though no material has been delivered to the school.

According to the information, the highest numbers of sports goods bills were presented through SMCs for payment in Sondwa block, which is the biggest development block in the district. Apart from this, a large number of bills were also presented for payment in Alirajpur block. In addition, such action had already started in many schools of Azadnagar, Kathivada, Jobat and Udaygarh.

