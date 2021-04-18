Alirajpur: Residents appealed to postpone religious, social functions in district to curb corona

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of District Disaster Management Committee, which met on Saturday, have appealed to people to postpone all the religious and social functions in the district due to rise on Covid cases.

The committee whose meeting was presided over by Minister of Industrial Policy and Investments Promotion and incharge (Corona Monitoring and Supervision) Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon also supported state government’s decision to extend corona curfew till 6 am on April 26.

Dattigaon called upon all the public representatives to motivate people for vaccination. He said corona samples should be received within 24 hours of people complaining about the symptoms. He laid stress on proper sanitisation in rural areas. “Para medical staff, nurses should be appointed as per requirement to effectively curb corona infection,” he added.

He appointed District Panchayat Alirajpur CEO as officer incharge of Covid-19 for prevention of corona infection and formed a team at the village level to monitor the progress daily. He said in order to check the corona infection in the district, Patwari, Chowkidar and Patels should be made incharge. Besides, vaccination camps should be organised at the village level. Dattigaon asked them to identify medical stores where Remdesivir injections can be easily made available.

The sub divisional officer (revenue) was instructed to provide food, water, breakfast and other facilities to patients on time at the Covid Care Centre and to monitor the arrangements on time. At the meeting, instructions were given to establish Covid Care Centre in Bakhatgarh village. MP Guman Singh Damor, Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel, Collector Surbhi Gupta and others were present in the meeting.