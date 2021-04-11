Alirajpur: People sent to temporary jail for lockdown violation

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a spurt in corona cases, the district administration has declared a lockdown from Friday evening to 6 am on Monday. The lockdown has been successful so far due to alertness of police and district administration.

From Saturday morning, district collector Surbhi Gupta and Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani began moving around the city and reprimanded people who were loitering out. Many were sent to temporary jail.

Police check points have been set up at major intersections. Jobat Block Medical Officer Dr Vijay Baghel said six new Covid cases found in Jobat by Saturday noon have been shifted to the isolation centre in Alirajpur. According to the medical bulletin of Friday, there are 47 active cases in Alirajpur while the district figure stands at 147.