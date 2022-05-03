Alirajpur: Parshuram Jayanti celebrations begins, Maha Aarti performed

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the town. On the occasion, Parshuram Bhawan was inaugurated at Panchmukhi Hanuman temple. Devotees garlanded Lord Parshuramís idol and performed Maha Aarti. According to Brahmin Samaj president Ajay Sharma, consecration of the deity will be carried out on Thursday. Nitin and Kapil Niranjan Mehta will host the ceremony. Yogesh Maharaj will be the chief guest. Katha vachan Rudra Abhishek, Vastu pujan will be performed on May 7 on the temple premises. Society president and Mahila Mandal President Sandhya Pandey appealed to the community members to make the event successful by participating in the events. Notably, it took four years to complete the construction of the ground floor of the temple.

Jai Parshuram chants fill the air

Nalkheda: The idol of Lord Parshuram was consecrated on the temple premises on Tuesday. The religious ceremony began with havan and chanting†of vedic mantras which continued till 2 pm. A grand maha aarti was performed with great pomp and show in the evening. At the end of the program Maha Prasad was distributed among the devotees.

Maha Aarti performed

Alot: Sarva Brahmin Samaj celebrated Parashuram Jayanti with great pomp at the Vithal temple. A maha aarti was performed which was followed by garlanding of the portrait of Lord Parshuram.†On this occasion, community chairman Ramesh Pathak held a special meeting to review the preparations. Prasad was distributed to the devotees.

Shobha Yatra marks Parshuram Jayanti

Neemuch: A grand shobha yatra was taken out to mark Parshuram Jayanti on Tuesday here. The procession began from† Anant Mangal Balaji temple near Gandhi Vatika. Devotees in a large number participated in the procession chanting 'Jai Parshuram'. The yatra culminated at Parshuram temple near Panchwati colony. Maha Aarti was performed which was followed by the distribution of prasad.

