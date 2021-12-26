e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:15 PM IST

Alirajpur: Officials on ground to ensure compliance with night curfew

Officials asked shoppers, commuters and others to follow the corona guidelines.
FP News Service
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure strict adherence of night curfew in the district, additional collector CL Chanap, ASP Bittu Sehgal, SDM Laxmi Gamad, SDOP Shraddha Sonkar, tehsildar Ramesh Sisodia and others patrolled the streets at night in Alirajpur.

Officials asked shoppers, commuters and others to follow the corona guidelines. Officials made rounds of the bus stand and other localities including main market, Neem Chowk, Jhanda Chowk, Ramdev Mandir Square, Dahod Naka, Talkies Square, MG Road, Kukshi Road to take stock of situation.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:15 PM IST
