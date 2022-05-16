Alirajpur: Local to go Global; Mahua based alcoholic liquor to get heritage tag

ALIRAJPUR (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal district Alirajpur’s renowned Mahua liquor will soon be sold as “heritage liquor' in the country and abroad. Recently, a manufacturing plant has been set up to produce this liquor with the necessary quality.

The nectar-rich flower is typically sun-dried and stored for use by tribals, and its liquor has unique delicate floral sensory characteristics and makes it a great base for the beverage. In order to open new paths of revenue and employment generation for the tribals, a plant has been established with grants provided by the state government.

Rajesh Henry, Additional Commissioner of Excise Department told that in view of the branding of Mahua liquor, it will be placed at permit clubs, hotels, airports and restaurants including those of MP Tourism.

The administration has completed the preparations regarding the opening of the manufacturing plant, which is expected to be functional within a period of two months.

