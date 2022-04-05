Alirajpur: History-sheeter's illegal house demolished

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district administration and police in a joint operation demolished a four-storied house of a history-sheeter, Dinesh Rathod constructed on government land in Jobat on Tuesday.

On Tuesday early morning, a team of revenue department and police moved to Shiv Marg where they demolished the four-storey house. Locals informed that due to illegal construction done by Rathod on the government land, they were not able to use the government well.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that as many as 14 criminal cases including rape and assault are registered against Dinesh. Now district administration is mulling to extern him.

