Alirajpur: Head of pillion rider rips apart from torso as 2 motorcycles collide on Ambua-Agoni Road

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died and two others were injured in a road accident in Ambua police station jurisdiction wherein the head of pillion rider was thrown apart from his torso.

The accident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, was so horrific that it shocked eye witnesses. The police were informed about the accident by passersby and they took the body to district hospital after collecting the head and torso of the deceased.

According to information, a motorcycle moving on Ambua - Agoni Road was hit hard from the rear by another motorcycle. The accident occurred 6-7 kilometres away from Ambua. Police said Ambua Bhaydia Faliya resident Gulab Singh was going to his farm on TVS Axle bike to Agoni at 1 pm on Friday. Residents of Tanvi Faliya - Geliya and Girdan Singh - who were real brothers - were coming from behind with speed on another motorcycle.

Geliya who was riding the motorcycle hit Gulab Singh’s motorcycle forcefully and Gulab Singh fell far away from his motorcycle. After hitting the motorcycle, Geliya’s motorcycle lost balance and collided with the pillar of the culvert, due to which the head of pillion rider Girdan Singh, 15, was thrown apart from his torso as he died on the spot. The injured were taken to district hospital in Alirajpur. Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.